Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $6.31 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

