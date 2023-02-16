Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 520 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 329,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,254. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

