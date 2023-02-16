Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,901 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,689. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

