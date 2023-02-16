Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,372,899 shares of company stock worth $100,729,103. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

