Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after buying an additional 376,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 526,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 142,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

