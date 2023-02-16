Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,086 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.