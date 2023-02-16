Sigma Planning Corp Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

