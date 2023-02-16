SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $7,663,000.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

