Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,155 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $197,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $213,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.66. 438,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

