Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 37,638 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $79,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $603.62. The company had a trading volume of 172,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.