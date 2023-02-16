Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO traded down $20.07 on Thursday, reaching $2,560.20. 26,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,423.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,345.98. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

