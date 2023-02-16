Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $37.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $37,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $467.40. 44,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $470.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day moving average is $340.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

