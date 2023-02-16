Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 101,376 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $113,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.24. The company had a trading volume of 405,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $354.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

