Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,169 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $93,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 546,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

