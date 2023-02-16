Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 130,710 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,710 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,518. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

