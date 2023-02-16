Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 160,225 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,225 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 118,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,920. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.