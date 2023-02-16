Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 19,280 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $76,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

