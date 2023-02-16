Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,073.89

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,073.89 ($13.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,151.50 ($13.98). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,150.50 ($13.97), with a volume of 930,754 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($18.57) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.60 ($17.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,523.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,074.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($13.30), for a total transaction of £314,004 ($381,165.33). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

