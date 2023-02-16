Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.05 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $132.05 million and $24.38 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,484,644,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,484,548,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

