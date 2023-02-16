Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.82.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $306.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

