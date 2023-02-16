Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.
About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
