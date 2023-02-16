SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $322.56 and last traded at $323.47. 929,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.16.
SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 208.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.73.
Insider Activity
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
