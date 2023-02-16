SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $322.56 and last traded at $323.47. 929,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 208.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.73.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

