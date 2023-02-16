South32 (LON:S32) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on S32. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

South32 Stock Performance

S32 opened at GBX 266.85 ($3.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.55. The company has a market cap of £12.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 567.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 193.20 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.72).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

