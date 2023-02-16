Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

