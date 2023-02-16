Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 114,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 64,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

