SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.70. 1,273,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,371. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.