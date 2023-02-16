SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF makes up 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XHE stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45.

