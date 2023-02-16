SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,682.82

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,682.82 ($20.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,752 ($21.27). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,729.50 ($20.99), with a volume of 2,353,531 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.27) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($22.15) to GBX 2,050 ($24.88) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,950 ($23.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.44).

SSE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The firm has a market cap of £18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,769.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,711.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,682.91.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

