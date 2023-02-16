Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Zabrina Jenkins Sells 2,962 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.00 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.