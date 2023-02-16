Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $108.10 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

