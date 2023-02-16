Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $117.36 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Status has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $117.36 million and $10.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00027774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00018428 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003875 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00216826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,902.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02994353 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,338,012.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

