Steem 24 Hour Volume Hits $32.04 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $101.60 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,743.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00416192 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013754 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00091323 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00671088 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00546217 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00173468 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,034,310 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
