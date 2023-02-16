Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.73

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €21.73 ($23.37) and last traded at €21.71 ($23.34), with a volume of 20878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.17 ($22.76).
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.69.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
