Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.73

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €21.73 ($23.37) and last traded at €21.71 ($23.34), with a volume of 20878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.17 ($22.76).

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $23,939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 603,796 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

