Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 40,231 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,825 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FEZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

