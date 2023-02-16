Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cano Health Call Options (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANOGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 125,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 648% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,756 call options.

Cano Health Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CANO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,041. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

