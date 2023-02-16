Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cano Health Call Options (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 125,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 648% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,756 call options.
Cano Health Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE CANO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,041. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
