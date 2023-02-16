Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cano Health Call Options (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 125,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 648% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,756 call options.

Cano Health Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CANO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,041. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

