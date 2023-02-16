StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

