StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.48 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
