StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.48 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

