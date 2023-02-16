StockNews.com Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 23,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Stories
