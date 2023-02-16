StockNews.com Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 23,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

About Global Water Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

