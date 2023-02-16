StockNews.com Upgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

2U Price Performance

TWOU opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

