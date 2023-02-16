StockNews.com Upgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
TWOU opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12.
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
