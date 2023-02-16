Substratum Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $302,669.40 and $14.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00215657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,370.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00076746 USD and is down -28.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

