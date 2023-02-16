Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $310,834.25

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Substratum has a market cap of $310,834.25 and $58.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00216390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,714.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00076746 USD and is down -28.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

