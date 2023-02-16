Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $469,174.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $56,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

