Suncor Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:SU traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$46.80. 1,164,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$63.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.43.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.33.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.