Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SUN opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

