SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 1,652,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,077,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.
SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
