Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85 billion-$10.85 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 1.6 %
STBFY stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.