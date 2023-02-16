Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO David T. Doherty Sells 942 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $31,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Surgery Partners Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
Featured Articles
