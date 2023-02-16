Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $34,069.50 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 471,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

