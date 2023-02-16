Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $34,069.50 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Surgery Partners Stock Performance
SGRY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 471,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.