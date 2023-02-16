Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 1,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the provision of products from forests. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Other. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.