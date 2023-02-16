Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.07

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as SEK 20.07 and last traded at SEK 19.99, with a volume of 19169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at SEK 19.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 177.20.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.